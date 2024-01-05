A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) as it 5-day change was -3.66%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.38% to $56.55. During the day, the stock rose to $57.8975 and sunk to $56.54 before settling in for the price of $57.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEGN posted a 52-week range of $42.90-$77.32.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 27.32% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $181.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $180.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $65.05.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1387 workers. It has generated 84,358 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -321,809. The stock had 2.25 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.42, operating margin was -391.48 and Pretax Margin of -380.94.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Legend Biotech Corp ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.78%, in contrast to 46.93% institutional ownership.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -381.48 while generating a return on equity of -59.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 25.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.98% and is forecasted to reach -1.07 in the upcoming year.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.51. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.19.

Technical Analysis of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Legend Biotech Corp ADR, LEGN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.83 million was inferior to the volume of 1.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.59% While, its Average True Range was 2.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.34% that was lower than 35.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.