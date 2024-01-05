A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Replimune Group Inc (REPL) as it 5-day change was 7.57%

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 3.28% at $8.81. During the day, the stock rose to $8.93 and sunk to $8.38 before settling in for the price of $8.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REPL posted a 52-week range of $5.89-$29.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 0.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -37.07%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $520.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.88.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Replimune Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.58%, in contrast to 86.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 7,313 shares at the rate of 10.92, making the entire transaction reach 79,858 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 112,714. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 5,255 for 10.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 57,385. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,245 in total.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.86) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -36.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.84% and is forecasted to reach -3.16 in the upcoming year.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Replimune Group Inc (REPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.76. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78.

In the same vein, REPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.89 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Replimune Group Inc (REPL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.89 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Replimune Group Inc (REPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.28% that was lower than 114.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.