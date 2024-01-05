A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) as it 5-day change was -0.45%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SOVO) remained unchanged to $22.00. During the day, the stock rose to $22.04 and sunk to $21.97 before settling in for the price of $22.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOVO posted a 52-week range of $12.74-$22.73.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 31.63% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $49.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.21.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 690 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,273,001 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -77,465. The stock had 11.09 Receivables turnover and 0.74 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.81, operating margin was +12.23 and Pretax Margin of -7.55.

Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Sovos Brands Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.90%, in contrast to 60.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06, this organization’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 67,284 shares at the rate of 21.96, making the entire transaction reach 1,477,644 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 311,350. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 26, Company’s CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER sold 40,837 for 21.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 884,121. This particular insider is now the holder of 308,506 in total.

Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -6.09 while generating a return on equity of -10.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.27% and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in the upcoming year.

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SOVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.39. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.64.

In the same vein, SOVO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sovos Brands Inc, SOVO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.66 million was inferior to the volume of 0.83 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Sovos Brands Inc (SOVO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.88% that was lower than 6.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.