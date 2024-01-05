A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with U Power Ltd (UCAR) as it 5-day change was -30.38%

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ: UCAR) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -9.01% to $0.15. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1583 and sunk to $0.145 before settling in for the price of $0.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UCAR posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$75.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 239.38% over the last 5 years. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4628.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 105 workers. It has generated 11,026 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -64,948. The stock had 0.37 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -64.73, operating margin was -721.51 and Pretax Margin of -739.64.

U Power Ltd (UCAR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry. U Power Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 84.99%, in contrast to 0.27% institutional ownership.

U Power Ltd (UCAR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -589.03 while generating a return on equity of -23.88.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ: UCAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for U Power Ltd (UCAR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.06. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

Technical Analysis of U Power Ltd (UCAR)

[U Power Ltd, UCAR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.0521.

Raw Stochastic average of U Power Ltd (UCAR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 128.41% that was lower than 179.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.