A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) as it 5-day change was -0.94%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: WDS) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.77% to $21.09. During the day, the stock rose to $21.30 and sunk to $21.03 before settling in for the price of $21.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDS posted a 52-week range of $19.02-$26.93.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 50.36%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.59%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -51.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.90 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.90 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.79.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4376 employees. It has generated 5,534,714 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 2,142,023. The stock had 16.47 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.74, operating margin was +55.52 and Pretax Margin of +54.64.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +38.70 while generating a return on equity of 26.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -51.18% and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in the upcoming year.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (NYSE: WDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.06. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.92, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.38.

In the same vein, WDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.56, a figure that is expected to reach 0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR, WDS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.84 million was inferior to the volume of 0.99 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Woodside Energy Group Ltd ADR (WDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.14% that was lower than 23.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.