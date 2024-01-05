Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Moves 2.14% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) set off with pace as it heaved 2.14% to $78.32. During the day, the stock rose to $78.47 and sunk to $75.94 before settling in for the price of $76.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACHC posted a 52-week range of $66.49-$86.37.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -1.44% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.34%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.60.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 23000 workers. It has generated 113,496 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,876. The stock had 7.93 Receivables turnover and 0.54 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.15, operating margin was +17.09 and Pretax Margin of +14.33.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.77%, in contrast to 100.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 77.67, making the entire transaction reach 2,718,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 675,833. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s Director sold 8,000 for 76.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 609,840. This particular insider is now the holder of 710,833 in total.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.89) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.46 while generating a return on equity of 10.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.34% and is forecasted to reach 3.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.34% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.81. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 83.20.

In the same vein, ACHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, ACHC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.45 million was inferior to the volume of 0.56 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.51% While, its Average True Range was 1.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.75% that was lower than 24.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.