Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) surge 5.78% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.64% to $6.22. During the day, the stock rose to $6.42 and sunk to $6.20 before settling in for the price of $6.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACCO posted a 52-week range of $4.30-$6.61.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.98% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.76%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $590.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.31.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6000 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 324,600 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,200. The stock had 4.87 Receivables turnover and 0.66 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +25.51, operating margin was +6.17 and Pretax Margin of +0.77.

Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Business Equipment & Supplies industry. Acco Brands Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.96%, in contrast to 84.63% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 21, this organization’s SVP, Global Products & Ops sold 11,723 shares at the rate of 5.16, making the entire transaction reach 60,444 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 129,094. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. bought 5,000 for 5.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,000 in total.

Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.68 while generating a return on equity of -1.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acco Brands Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.76% and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in the upcoming year.

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.62, and its Beta score is 1.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.11.

In the same vein, ACCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Acco Brands Corporation, ACCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.15 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.07% that was lower than 35.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.