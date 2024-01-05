Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) recent quarterly performance of -50.00% is not showing the real picture

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) flaunted slowness of -2.17% at $22.57, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $23.45 and sunk to $22.22 before settling in for the price of $23.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEHR posted a 52-week range of $17.05-$54.10.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 37.12%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 90.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $650.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.97.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 104 employees. It has generated 624,625 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 139,971. The stock had 4.41 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.41, operating margin was +20.59 and Pretax Margin of +22.50.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Aehr Test Systems industry. Aehr Test Systems’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.21%, in contrast to 69.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 06, this organization’s VP Finance/CFO sold 322 shares at the rate of 25.27, making the entire transaction reach 8,136 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,747. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 16, Company’s VP, CONTACTOR BUSINESS UNIT sold 955 for 37.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,956. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,988 in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.16) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +22.41 while generating a return on equity of 23.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aehr Test Systems’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.82% and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 90.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.36. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.77. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.65, and its Beta score is 2.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 94.34.

In the same vein, AEHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Aehr Test Systems, AEHR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.62 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.03% While, its Average True Range was 1.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.18% that was higher than 75.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.