AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) last month performance of -5.30% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -9.29% to $0.13. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1356 and sunk to $0.126 before settling in for the price of $0.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AWIN posted a 52-week range of $0.10-$18.00.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.00% for the last half of the decade. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1323, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3625.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. AERWINS Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.72%, in contrast to 1.26% institutional ownership.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 2.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.14. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.23, and its Beta score is 0.17.

In the same vein, AWIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55.

Technical Analysis of AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN)

[AERWINS Technologies Inc, AWIN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.0190.

Raw Stochastic average of AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 163.18% that was higher than 162.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.