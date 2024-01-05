Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Open at price of $43.49: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.28% to $42.50. During the day, the stock rose to $44.67 and sunk to $42.4129 before settling in for the price of $43.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFRM posted a 52-week range of $8.80-$52.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 59.07%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -58.94%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $237.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $224.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.10.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2171 employees. It has generated 731,453 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -453,867. The stock had 8.80 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +83.79, operating margin was -52.81 and Pretax Margin of -62.30.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Affirm Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.48%, in contrast to 68.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 27, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 65,000 shares at the rate of 52.00, making the entire transaction reach 3,380,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 99,063. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 19, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 65,000 for 50.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,250,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 99,063 in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.7) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -62.05 while generating a return on equity of -38.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.02% and is forecasted to reach -2.03 in the upcoming year.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.87. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.44.

In the same vein, AFRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Affirm Holdings Inc, AFRM]. Its last 5-days volume of 15.88 million indicated improvement to the volume of 15.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.13% While, its Average True Range was 3.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.03% that was lower than 93.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.