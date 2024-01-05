Agenus Inc (AGEN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.2858: Right on the Precipice

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) established initial surge of 1.34% at $0.78, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8049 and sunk to $0.763 before settling in for the price of $0.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGEN posted a 52-week range of $0.61-$3.01.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 108.79%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.66%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $381.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $363.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $296.31 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7620, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2858.

Agenus Inc (AGEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Agenus Inc industry. Agenus Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 53.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 0.76, making the entire transaction reach 19,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 124,063. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 16, Company’s 10% Owner bought 429 for 1.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 472. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,772,863 in total.

Agenus Inc (AGEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.19) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agenus Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.91% and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in the upcoming year.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agenus Inc (AGEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.63. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.94.

In the same vein, AGEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agenus Inc (AGEN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Agenus Inc, AGEN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 9.64 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.0621.

Raw Stochastic average of Agenus Inc (AGEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.34% that was lower than 86.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.