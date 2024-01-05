AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 13.67 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.16% to $9.39. During the day, the stock rose to $9.50 and sunk to $9.3548 before settling in for the price of $9.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGNC posted a 52-week range of $6.81-$12.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 133.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $671.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $665.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.48.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 51 employees. It has generated 64,784,314 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -23,333,333. The stock had 0.38 Receivables turnover and 0.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +100.00, operating margin was -17.10 and Pretax Margin of -36.02.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. AGNC Investment Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.78%, in contrast to 39.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 08, this organization’s EVP, Chief Investment Officer sold 65,000 shares at the rate of 8.50, making the entire transaction reach 552,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 661,843. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 08, Company’s EVP and Chief Financial Off sold 6,000 for 8.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,640. This particular insider is now the holder of 260,139 in total.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.62) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -36.02 while generating a return on equity of -13.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in the upcoming year.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.60, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 900.25.

In the same vein, AGNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Going through the that latest performance of [AGNC Investment Corp, AGNC]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.88 million was inferior to the volume of 13.81 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.04% that was lower than 33.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.