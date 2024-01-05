Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) average volume reaches $740.86K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.95% to $2.11. During the day, the stock rose to $2.33 and sunk to $2.00 before settling in for the price of $2.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AISP posted a 52-week range of $1.45-$13.35.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.00% for the last half of the decade. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.08.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 02, this organization’s CEO and Chairman of the BOD bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.48, making the entire transaction reach 14,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 29, Company’s CEO and Chairman of the BOD bought 10,000 for 1.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,000 in total.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 3.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.01. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01.

In the same vein, AISP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21.

Technical Analysis of Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Airship AI Holdings Inc, AISP]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.7 million was inferior to the volume of 7.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.14% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 338.08% that was higher than 145.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.