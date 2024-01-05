Albemarle Corp. (ALB) EPS is poised to hit 1.38 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) flaunted slowness of -3.03% at $135.93, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $141.08 and sunk to $135.03 before settling in for the price of $140.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALB posted a 52-week range of $112.00-$293.01.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 29.96% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 115.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $131.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $181.41.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 7400 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 989,203 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 363,489. The stock had 6.81 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.15, operating margin was +34.17 and Pretax Margin of +33.24.

Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Albemarle Corp. industry. Albemarle Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.29%, in contrast to 87.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07, this organization’s EVP, General Counsel bought 1,373 shares at the rate of 121.86, making the entire transaction reach 167,314 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,746. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s President, Energy Storage bought 1,260 for 195.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 246,317. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,596 in total.

Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $3.99) by -$1.25. This company achieved a net margin of +36.75 while generating a return on equity of 39.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.41% and is forecasted to reach 12.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.76% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 115.78% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albemarle Corp. (ALB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.94. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.82, and its Beta score is 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 34.31.

In the same vein, ALB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 28.20, a figure that is expected to reach 1.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corp. (ALB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Albemarle Corp., ALB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.63 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.79% While, its Average True Range was 6.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Albemarle Corp. (ALB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.78% that was lower than 51.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.