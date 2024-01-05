Altice USA Inc (ATUS) 14-day ATR is 0.27: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.57% to $2.97. During the day, the stock rose to $3.1106 and sunk to $2.82 before settling in for the price of $3.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATUS posted a 52-week range of $1.75-$5.57.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.25%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $639.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $389.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.91.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11000 employees. It has generated 877,060 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,688. The stock had 24.82 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.39, operating margin was +20.03 and Pretax Margin of +5.36.

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Altice USA Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.11%, in contrast to 36.32% institutional ownership.

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +2.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.52% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Altice USA Inc (ATUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.26. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20.

In the same vein, ATUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Altice USA Inc, ATUS]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.36 million indicated improvement to the volume of 5.14 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Altice USA Inc (ATUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.44% that was higher than 79.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.