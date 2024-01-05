American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Open at price of $13.01: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) established initial surge of 1.08% at $13.09, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $13.25 and sunk to $12.95 before settling in for the price of $12.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAL posted a 52-week range of $10.86-$19.08.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 19.22%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 383.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $650.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $643.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.22.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 129700 employees. It has generated 377,571 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 979. The stock had 26.88 Receivables turnover and 0.75 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.45, operating margin was +3.68 and Pretax Margin of +0.38.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the American Airlines Group Inc industry. American Airlines Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 59.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 7,545 shares at the rate of 14.30, making the entire transaction reach 107,894 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 321,608. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21, Company’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 5,121 for 12.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 62,937. This particular insider is now the holder of 334,049 in total.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.25) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 383.46% and is forecasted to reach 1.89 in the upcoming year.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.58. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.00, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.89.

In the same vein, AAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [American Airlines Group Inc, AAL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 35.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.67% that was lower than 31.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.