American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) Moves 3.94% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 3.94% at $11.34. During the day, the stock rose to $11.76 and sunk to $10.73 before settling in for the price of $10.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMSC posted a 52-week range of $3.53-$17.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 17.68%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.17%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $343.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.15.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 328 employees. It has generated 323,122 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -106,832. The stock had 4.16 Receivables turnover and 0.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.45, operating margin was -30.09 and Pretax Margin of -32.86.

American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. American Superconductor Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.52%, in contrast to 45.35% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 36,902 shares at the rate of 5.95, making the entire transaction reach 219,596 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,077,680. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 22, Company’s SVP, CFO & Treasurer sold 29,878 for 5.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 177,816. This particular insider is now the holder of 377,136 in total.

American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -33.06 while generating a return on equity of -36.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.17% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.66. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.87.

In the same vein, AMSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.87, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.63 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.93% that was lower than 60.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.