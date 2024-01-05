Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) last month performance of 10.43% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) set off with pace as it heaved 0.71% to $68.39. During the day, the stock rose to $69.60 and sunk to $67.14 before settling in for the price of $67.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARM posted a 52-week range of $46.50-$78.66.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 16.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.03 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.02 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $70.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.08.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5963 employees. It has generated 449,271 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 87,875. The stock had 2.18 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +92.72, operating margin was +25.31 and Pretax Margin of +25.05.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 7.05% institutional ownership.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +19.56 while generating a return on equity of 13.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.33. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.37.

Technical Analysis of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Arm Holdings plc. ADR, ARM]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.75 million indicated improvement to the volume of 7.8 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.12% While, its Average True Range was 3.49.