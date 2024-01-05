Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.72 million

As on January 04, 2024, Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM) started slowly as it slid -7.23% to $0.27. During the day, the stock rose to $0.31 and sunk to $0.2661 before settling in for the price of $0.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IONM posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$8.93.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 151.38%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2885, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0008.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 127 employees. It has generated 86,425 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -237,102. The stock had 0.41 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -75.38, operating margin was -221.25 and Pretax Margin of -272.50.

Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Assure Holdings Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.03%, in contrast to 2.34% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 11, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 3.03, making the entire transaction reach 7,579 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 175,025. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 10, Company’s Director sold 2,609 for 2.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,410. This particular insider is now the holder of 250 in total.

Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted -$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.67. This company achieved a net margin of -274.34 while generating a return on equity of -174.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Assure Holdings Corp (IONM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

Technical Analysis of Assure Holdings Corp (IONM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Assure Holdings Corp, IONM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.44 million was lower the volume of 0.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.0548.

Raw Stochastic average of Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 122.53% that was lower than 190.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.