Astra Space Inc (ASTR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.84: Right on the Precipice

Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -15.83% at $2.02. During the day, the stock rose to $2.58 and sunk to $1.96 before settling in for the price of $2.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASTR posted a 52-week range of $0.62-$11.10.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.84.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 359 employees. It has generated 26,100 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,146,067. The stock had 2.62 Receivables turnover and 0.03 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -246.74, operating margin was -2812.29 and Pretax Margin of -4391.01.

Astra Space Inc (ASTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Astra Space Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 30.90%, in contrast to 8.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 26, this organization’s Director bought 18,442 shares at the rate of 1.21, making the entire transaction reach 22,315 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,536.

Astra Space Inc (ASTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -4391.01 while generating a return on equity of -158.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 655.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Astra Space Inc (ASTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.47. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 38.30.

In the same vein, ASTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.37.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Inc (ASTR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.11 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Astra Space Inc (ASTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 177.29% that was lower than 178.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.