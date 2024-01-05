ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) surge 10.97% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) established initial surge of 14.67% at $1.72, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $1.775 and sunk to $1.51 before settling in for the price of $1.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATAI posted a 52-week range of $1.02-$2.76.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -32.95% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $285.54 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2397, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5892.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 119 workers. It has generated 1,958 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,280,546. The stock had 0.04 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.90, operating margin was -61987.12 and Pretax Margin of -58018.03.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ATAI Life Sciences N.V. industry. ATAI Life Sciences N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.28%, in contrast to 8.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s insider bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.16, making the entire transaction reach 23,120 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 130,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 13, Company’s insider bought 40,000 for 1.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 57,968. This particular insider is now the holder of 110,000 in total.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of -65401.29 while generating a return on equity of -47.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.81% and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in the upcoming year.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.96. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 865.26.

In the same vein, ATAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.42, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ATAI Life Sciences N.V., ATAI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.91 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.1630.

Raw Stochastic average of ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 134.94% that was higher than 83.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.