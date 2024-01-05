Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) return on Assets touches -34.57: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -4.33% at $0.09. During the day, the stock rose to $0.09 and sunk to $0.09 before settling in for the price of $0.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AULT posted a 52-week range of $0.08-$33.14.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 66.24%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 74.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1051, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.0817.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 615 employees. It has generated 218,429 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -295,636. The stock had 6.54 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.67, operating margin was -32.38 and Pretax Margin of -144.65.

Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Ault Alliance Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 0.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 178 shares at the rate of 21.96, making the entire transaction reach 3,909 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 101,362. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 24, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 346,644 for 0.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,817. This particular insider is now the holder of 679,969 in total.

Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -135.35 while generating a return on equity of -83.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ault Alliance Inc (AULT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.68. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.04.

In the same vein, AULT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -189.60.

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc (AULT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT), its last 5-days Average volume was 13.37 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 11.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.0121.

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 120.23% that was lower than 120.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.