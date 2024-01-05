Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) PE Ratio stood at $0.60: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -0.04% at $0.48. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4852 and sunk to $0.473 before settling in for the price of $0.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACB posted a 52-week range of $0.41-$1.21.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 64.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $434.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $433.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $206.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4712, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5564.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1130 employees. It has generated 206,451 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -234,804. The stock had 4.78 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -27.59, operating margin was -109.01 and Pretax Margin of -126.63.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Aurora Cannabis Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.29%, in contrast to 9.81% institutional ownership.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -113.73 while generating a return on equity of -21.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.21% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.11. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $0.60, and its Beta score is 2.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02.

In the same vein, ACB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.78 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.0256.

Raw Stochastic average of Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.38% that was lower than 115.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.