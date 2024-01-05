B2gold Corp (BTG) volume hits 9.76 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) set off with pace as it heaved 0.33% to $3.07. During the day, the stock rose to $3.09 and sunk to $3.04 before settling in for the price of $3.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTG posted a 52-week range of $2.77-$4.40.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 15.38% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.30 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.29 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.45.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4995 workers. It has generated 451,567 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 65,907. The stock had 40.23 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.88, operating margin was +30.14 and Pretax Margin of +30.04.

B2gold Corp (BTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gold industry. B2gold Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.11%, in contrast to 66.91% institutional ownership.

B2gold Corp (BTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 8.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 30.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

B2gold Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.49% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

B2gold Corp (AMEX: BTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for B2gold Corp (BTG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.12. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.94, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 767.81.

In the same vein, BTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of B2gold Corp (BTG)

Going through the that latest performance of [B2gold Corp, BTG]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.15 million was inferior to the volume of 10.7 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.09.

Raw Stochastic average of B2gold Corp (BTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.87% that was lower than 32.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.