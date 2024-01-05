Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) last month volatility was 3.77%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -2.64% at $3.32. During the day, the stock rose to $3.46 and sunk to $3.30 before settling in for the price of $3.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTE posted a 52-week range of $2.89-$4.66.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 33.05%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $845.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $735.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.75.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 222 employees. It has generated 10,477,842 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 3,854,077. The stock had 11.58 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.38, operating margin was +40.97 and Pretax Margin of +38.30.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Baytex Energy Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.06%, in contrast to 26.56% institutional ownership.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +36.78 while generating a return on equity of 32.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.17% and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.72% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Baytex Energy Corp (BTE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.77. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.60, and its Beta score is 1.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.86.

In the same vein, BTE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.92, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.66 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.06% that was lower than 41.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.