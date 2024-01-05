Berry Corp (BRY) Moves -4.62% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on January 04, 2024, Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) started slowly as it slid -4.62% to $6.82. During the day, the stock rose to $7.23 and sunk to $6.82 before settling in for the price of $7.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRY posted a 52-week range of $6.14-$10.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 23.06% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -82.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $516.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.57.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1372 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 769,278 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 182,338. The stock had 11.23 Receivables turnover and 0.66 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.43, operating margin was +27.88 and Pretax Margin of +19.68.

Berry Corp (BRY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Berry Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.18%, in contrast to 88.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 01, this organization’s President sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 8.77, making the entire transaction reach 131,505 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 148,757. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 81,365 for 8.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 673,694. This particular insider is now the holder of 514,180 in total.

Berry Corp (BRY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.3) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +23.70 while generating a return on equity of 33.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Berry Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -82.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year.

Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Berry Corp (BRY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.62. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.43, and its Beta score is 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.90.

In the same vein, BRY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Berry Corp (BRY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Berry Corp, BRY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.76 million was lower the volume of 0.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Berry Corp (BRY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.16% that was lower than 36.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.