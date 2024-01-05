Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) 20 Days SMA touch -11.47%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on January 04, 2024, Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) started slowly as it slid -5.54% to $2.64. During the day, the stock rose to $3.43 and sunk to $2.56 before settling in for the price of $2.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKYI posted a 52-week range of $2.35-$16.16.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 24.68%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.63%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 76.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.74.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.95, operating margin was -112.73 and Pretax Margin of -145.74.

Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Bio-Key International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.70%, in contrast to 1.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 0.18, making the entire transaction reach 3,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 306,827. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s Chief Legal Officer bought 20,000 for 0.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 388,171 in total.

Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2023, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -145.74 while generating a return on equity of -90.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bio-Key International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 76.98% and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in the upcoming year.

Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.59. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, BKYI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -15.89, a figure that is expected to reach -1.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bio-Key International Inc., BKYI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.82 million was better the volume of 0.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 147.23% that was lower than 151.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.