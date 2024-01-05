Bit Brother Limited (BETS) Open at price of $0.0102: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BETS) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -16.19% at $0.01. During the day, the stock rose to $0.0105 and sunk to $0.0086 before settling in for the price of $0.01 at the close.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 89.43%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 77.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $624.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $576.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.0449, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5385.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 114 employees. It has generated 25,293 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -848,465. The stock had 0.18 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -94.97, operating margin was -1463.86 and Pretax Margin of -3357.37.

Bit Brother Limited (BETS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Bit Brother Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.61%, in contrast to 0.15% institutional ownership.

Bit Brother Limited (BETS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -3354.53 while generating a return on equity of -139.52.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BETS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Brother Limited (BETS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.61. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.91.

In the same vein, BETS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.24.

Technical Analysis of Bit Brother Limited (BETS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BETS), its last 5-days Average volume was 992.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 879.89 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.0049.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Brother Limited (BETS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 388.26% that was higher than 353.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.