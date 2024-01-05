Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) recent quarterly performance of 81.99% is not showing the real picture

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) established initial surge of 2.95% at $3.84, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $4.12 and sunk to $3.62 before settling in for the price of $3.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTBT posted a 52-week range of $0.64-$5.27.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 47.43%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -83.26%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $326.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.73.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 18 employees. It has generated 1,794,255 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -5,849,811. The stock had 87.71 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -49.26, operating margin was -120.83 and Pretax Margin of -327.87.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Bit Digital Inc industry. Bit Digital Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.48%, in contrast to 31.47% institutional ownership.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -326.03 while generating a return on equity of -80.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 31.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.07% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc (BTBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.31. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.54.

In the same vein, BTBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.99, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc (BTBT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Bit Digital Inc, BTBT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 13.53 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 132.06% that was higher than 97.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.