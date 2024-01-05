Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) is 40.89% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on January 04, 2024, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) remained unchanged to $8.02. During the day, the stock rose to $8.54 and sunk to $7.66 before settling in for the price of $8.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTDR posted a 52-week range of $2.77-$14.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.00% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -251.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $892.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.79.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.20, operating margin was -18.66 and Pretax Margin of -19.63.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 80.84%, in contrast to 1.61% institutional ownership.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -18.30 while generating a return on equity of -32.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -251.85% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.68.

In the same vein, BTDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co, BTDR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.93 million was better the volume of 3.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.84% While, its Average True Range was 1.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 199.69% that was higher than 149.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.