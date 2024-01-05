Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) last month volatility was 17.87%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.43% to $0.28. During the day, the stock rose to $0.283 and sunk to $0.2505 before settling in for the price of $0.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BCLI posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$3.46.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.66%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2119, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4914.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.61%, in contrast to 9.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 01, this organization’s Co-Chief Executive Officer bought 11,500 shares at the rate of 1.77, making the entire transaction reach 20,402 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 181,500.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -297.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 24.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.18% and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in the upcoming year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.24. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, BCLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI)

[Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc., BCLI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.0355.

Raw Stochastic average of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 130.88% that was lower than 207.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.