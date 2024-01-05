Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) 14-day ATR is 0.04: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 2.57% at $0.14. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1414 and sunk to $0.128 before settling in for the price of $0.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRSH posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$16.92.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $0.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2011, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.6396.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 11 workers. It has generated 239,313 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.13, operating margin was -347.66 and Pretax Margin of -332.97.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.45%, in contrast to 2.33% institutional ownership.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -332.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.12. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

Technical Analysis of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.9 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.0273.

Raw Stochastic average of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.35% that was lower than 208.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.