C3.ai Inc (AI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $29.50: Right on the Precipice

C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 1.01% to $27.89. During the day, the stock rose to $28.20 and sunk to $27.46 before settling in for the price of $27.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AI posted a 52-week range of $10.48-$48.87.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 32.87%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -62.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -73.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $102.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.50.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 914 employees. It has generated 291,898 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -294,135. The stock had 2.48 Receivables turnover and 0.23 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.64, operating margin was -108.88 and Pretax Margin of -100.51.

C3.ai Inc (AI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. C3.ai Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.42%, in contrast to 38.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 26, this organization’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 407 shares at the rate of 28.80, making the entire transaction reach 11,722 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 295,815. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 20, Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 685 for 32.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,030. This particular insider is now the holder of 296,222 in total.

C3.ai Inc (AI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 10/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.18) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -100.77 while generating a return on equity of -28.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -73.95% and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in the upcoming year.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for C3.ai Inc (AI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.16. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.74.

In the same vein, AI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc (AI)

[C3.ai Inc, AI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.28% While, its Average True Range was 1.62.

Raw Stochastic average of C3.ai Inc (AI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.37% that was higher than 66.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.