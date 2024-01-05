Camden Property Trust (CPT) EPS growth this year is -65.04%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) remained unchanged to $97.81. During the day, the stock rose to $99.01 and sunk to $97.1811 before settling in for the price of $97.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPT posted a 52-week range of $82.81-$127.60.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.64% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.17%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -65.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $92.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $102.11.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1650 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 866,462 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 395,529. The stock had 89.28 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.62, operating margin was +18.40 and Pretax Margin of +46.48.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Camden Property Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.69%, in contrast to 99.44% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28, this organization’s Director sold 4,314 shares at the rate of 89.55, making the entire transaction reach 386,323 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,685. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 5,337 for 110.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 588,938. This particular insider is now the holder of 246,799 in total.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.42) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +45.65 while generating a return on equity of 14.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -65.04% and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.17% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Camden Property Trust (CPT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $46.95, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.23.

In the same vein, CPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Camden Property Trust, CPT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.8 million was inferior to the volume of 0.82 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.08% While, its Average True Range was 1.97.

Raw Stochastic average of Camden Property Trust (CPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.56% that was higher than 24.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.