Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) average volume reaches $1.22M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) flaunted slowness of -3.17% at $24.40, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $25.17 and sunk to $24.23 before settling in for the price of $25.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSIQ posted a 52-week range of $17.82-$45.29.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 21.85% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.88%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.07.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 18423 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 405,396 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 13,025. The stock had 7.03 Receivables turnover and 0.91 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.91, operating margin was +3.91 and Pretax Margin of +4.77.

Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Canadian Solar Inc industry. Canadian Solar Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.28%, in contrast to 55.60% institutional ownership.

Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +3.21 while generating a return on equity of 12.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 14.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.79% and is forecasted to reach 3.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.88% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.91, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20.

In the same vein, CSIQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.97, a figure that is expected to reach -0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Canadian Solar Inc, CSIQ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.98% While, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.34% that was lower than 46.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.