Capital Product Partners L P (CPLP) 14-day ATR is 0.40: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Capital Product Partners L P (NASDAQ: CPLP) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 2.85% at $15.50. During the day, the stock rose to $15.60 and sunk to $15.10 before settling in for the price of $15.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPLP posted a 52-week range of $11.93-$16.10.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 25.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.07%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.93%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $853.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.86.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.85, operating margin was +45.28 and Pretax Margin of +41.94.

Capital Product Partners L P (CPLP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. Capital Product Partners L P’s current insider ownership accounts for 56.32%, in contrast to 5.12% institutional ownership.

Capital Product Partners L P (CPLP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.65) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +39.99 while generating a return on equity of 20.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners L P’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.93% and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.07% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Capital Product Partners L P (NASDAQ: CPLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Capital Product Partners L P (CPLP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.96. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.70, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.47.

In the same vein, CPLP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Capital Product Partners L P (CPLP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Capital Product Partners L P (NASDAQ: CPLP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.4 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Capital Product Partners L P (CPLP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.82% that was higher than 25.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.