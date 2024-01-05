Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) surge 18.78% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO) flaunted slowness of -3.32% at $2.91, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $3.13 and sunk to $2.70 before settling in for the price of $3.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDIO posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$8.50.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.44% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.43.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 8 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 119 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1584.21, operating margin was -478784.32 and Pretax Margin of -490630.00.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc industry. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.57%, in contrast to 2.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 31, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer bought 16,481 shares at the rate of 0.55, making the entire transaction reach 8,982 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 128,345. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 31, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 16,481 for 0.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,982. This particular insider is now the holder of 128,345 in total.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.27) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -490630.00 while generating a return on equity of -13.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.02% and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in the upcoming year.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.23. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5971.32.

In the same vein, CDIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc, CDIO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.98 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (CDIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 189.67% that was lower than 261.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.