Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) PE Ratio stood at $1.20: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 2.59% to $0.60. During the day, the stock rose to $0.65 and sunk to $0.57 before settling in for the price of $0.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTRM posted a 52-week range of $0.29-$1.24.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 242.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3803, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4877.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. It has generated 262,101,998 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 118,560,690. The stock had 21.36 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.51, operating margin was +47.14 and Pretax Margin of +45.75.

Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Castor Maritime Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 0.94% institutional ownership.

Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +45.23 while generating a return on equity of 29.48.

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.29. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.20, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.30.

In the same vein, CTRM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.50.

Technical Analysis of Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM)

[Castor Maritime Inc, CTRM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.0604.

Raw Stochastic average of Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 101.06% that was higher than 79.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.