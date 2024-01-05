Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) volume hits 0.7 million: A New Opening for Investors

Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX: CVM) flaunted slowness of -8.02% at $2.41, as the Stock market unbolted on January 04, 2024. During the day, the stock rose to $2.66 and sunk to $2.36 before settling in for the price of $2.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVM posted a 52-week range of $1.04-$3.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -16.43%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $120.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.05.

Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cel-Sci Corp. industry. Cel-Sci Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.43%, in contrast to 11.60% institutional ownership.

Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -141.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cel-Sci Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.99% and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in the upcoming year.

Cel-Sci Corp. (AMEX: CVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25.

In the same vein, CVM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.73, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cel-Sci Corp., CVM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.98% that was lower than 123.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.