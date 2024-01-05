Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) last month volatility was 2.58%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 0.13% to $7.43. During the day, the stock rose to $7.4873 and sunk to $7.34 before settling in for the price of $7.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CX posted a 52-week range of $4.15-$8.46.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.79%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.42%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.51 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.51 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.80.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 41663 employees. It has generated 7,523,698 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 257,922. The stock had 7.99 Receivables turnover and 0.57 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.73, operating margin was +10.02 and Pretax Margin of +4.75.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Building Materials industry. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 29.58% institutional ownership.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.23) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +3.43 while generating a return on equity of 5.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.21% and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.42% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.58. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.84, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.39.

In the same vein, CX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX)

[Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR, CX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.72% that was lower than 37.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.