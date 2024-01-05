Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.71

As on January 04, 2024, Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ: CENX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.44% to $10.91. During the day, the stock rose to $11.185 and sunk to $10.671 before settling in for the price of $10.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CENX posted a 52-week range of $5.70-$13.17.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.94%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -190.06%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.29.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1956 employees. It has generated 1,419,888 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,209. The stock had 34.59 Receivables turnover and 1.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.69, operating margin was +0.34 and Pretax Margin of +1.20.

Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aluminum industry. Century Aluminum Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.81%, in contrast to 59.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 28, this organization’s SVP, Finance and Treasurer sold 13,908 shares at the rate of 12.32, making the entire transaction reach 171,347 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,998. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 27, Company’s President and CEO sold 68,162 for 12.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 858,841. This particular insider is now the holder of 76,443 in total.

Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.51 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -190.06% and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in the upcoming year.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Century Aluminum Co. (CENX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.34. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46.

In the same vein, CENX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Co. (CENX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Century Aluminum Co., CENX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.97 million was lower the volume of 2.07 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 89.17% that was higher than 63.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.