Cerus Corp. (CERS) recent quarterly performance of 32.68% is not showing the real picture

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS) open the trading on January 04, 2024, remained unchanged to $2.03. During the day, the stock rose to $2.09 and sunk to $2.02 before settling in for the price of $2.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CERS posted a 52-week range of $1.21-$4.05.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 21.88%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.42%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $177.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $174.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $367.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.07.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 309 employees. It has generated 524,427 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -138,443. The stock had 5.44 Receivables turnover and 0.71 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.20, operating margin was -37.24 and Pretax Margin of -26.13.

Cerus Corp. (CERS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Cerus Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.43%, in contrast to 77.59% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.62, making the entire transaction reach 16,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 142,133. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 22, Company’s Director bought 7,500 for 1.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,638. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,284 in total.

Cerus Corp. (CERS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -26.40 while generating a return on equity of -56.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.33% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Cerus Corp. (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cerus Corp. (CERS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.35. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.39.

In the same vein, CERS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corp. (CERS)

[Cerus Corp., CERS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Cerus Corp. (CERS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 97.53% that was higher than 73.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.