Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) average volume reaches $1.00M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price decrease of -2.82% at $375.75. During the day, the stock rose to $386.04 and sunk to $372.4724 before settling in for the price of $386.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CHTR posted a 52-week range of $315.02-$458.30.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.49%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.05%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $101.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $395.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $386.63.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 101700 employees. It has generated 531,190 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 49,705. The stock had 19.64 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.36, operating margin was +22.66 and Pretax Margin of +13.81.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Charter Communications Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.54%, in contrast to 69.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 83,970 shares at the rate of 410.82, making the entire transaction reach 34,496,611 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 155,756 for 411.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,099,867. This particular insider is now the holder of 83,970 in total.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $7.94) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +9.36 while generating a return on equity of 43.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.70% and is forecasted to reach 36.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.05% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.33. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.26, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.45.

In the same vein, CHTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 30.64, a figure that is expected to reach 8.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 36.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.66% While, its Average True Range was 9.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.63% that was lower than 33.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.