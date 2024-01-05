China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.27 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU) set off with pace as it heaved 19.80% to $0.21. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2063 and sunk to $0.1611 before settling in for the price of $0.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLEU posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$2.72.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 44.87%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.23 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1781, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6576.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 369 employees. It has generated 31,445 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -4,577. The stock had 3.06 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.75, operating margin was -11.94 and Pretax Margin of -10.59.

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.21%, in contrast to 3.46% institutional ownership.

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -14.56 while generating a return on equity of -3.23.

China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CLEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.02. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.57.

In the same vein, CLEU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09.

Technical Analysis of China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU)

Going through the that latest performance of [China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd, CLEU]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.52 million was inferior to the volume of 3.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.0240.

Raw Stochastic average of China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd (CLEU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.91% that was lower than 242.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.