China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) return on Assets touches -19.65: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -10.44% to $0.11. During the day, the stock rose to $0.12 and sunk to $0.10 before settling in for the price of $0.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPHI posted a 52-week range of $0.08-$1.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -9.79% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1060, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2394.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 234 workers. It has generated 34,633 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -16,978. The stock had 13.57 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -6.55, operating margin was -43.79 and Pretax Margin of -49.02.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.17%, in contrast to 0.93% institutional ownership.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2011 suggests? It has posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.2) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -49.02 while generating a return on equity of -77.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.29. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45.

In the same vein, CPHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38.

Technical Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

[China Pharma Holdings Inc., CPHI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.0156.

Raw Stochastic average of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 129.05% that was higher than 121.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.