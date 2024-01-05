Citigroup Inc (C) latest performance of 0.24% is not what was on cards

As on January 04, 2024, Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.24% to $53.77. During the day, the stock rose to $54.7474 and sunk to $53.66 before settling in for the price of $53.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, C posted a 52-week range of $38.17-$54.37.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 2.24% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.97%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.94 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.91 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $102.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.11.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 240000 workers. It has generated 423,304 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +19.00 and Pretax Margin of +18.51.

Citigroup Inc (C) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. Citigroup Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.26%, in contrast to 72.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 18, this organization’s Head of Markets sold 28,096 shares at the rate of 40.66, making the entire transaction reach 1,142,397 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 410,060. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 18, Company’s Chief Risk Officer sold 12,000 for 49.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 598,440. This particular insider is now the holder of 155,979 in total.

Citigroup Inc (C) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.21) by $0.42. This company achieved a net margin of +14.73 while generating a return on equity of 7.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.97% and is forecasted to reach 5.94 in the upcoming year.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Citigroup Inc (C). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.53, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70.

In the same vein, C’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc (C)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Citigroup Inc, C], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 20.55 million was lower the volume of 26.47 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.88% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Citigroup Inc (C) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.10% that was lower than 21.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.