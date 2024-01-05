Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) plunge -11.76% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) started the day on January 04, 2024, with a price increase of 0.61% at $1.65. During the day, the stock rose to $1.70 and sunk to $1.625 before settling in for the price of $1.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCO posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$2.14.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.18% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.22%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -165.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $476.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $419.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $796.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4642, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3743.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 4700 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 527,901 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -20,554. The stock had 3.93 Receivables turnover and 0.44 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.34, operating margin was +11.68 and Pretax Margin of -6.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.07%, in contrast to 95.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 30, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 shares at the rate of 1.79, making the entire transaction reach 897,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,829,046. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 30, Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for 1.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 897,350. This particular insider is now the holder of 55,829,046 in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2023, the organization reported -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.47. This company achieved a net margin of -3.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -165.96% and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.22% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33.

In the same vein, CCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.01 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.1035.

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.21% that was lower than 67.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.