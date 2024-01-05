Coca-Cola Co (KO) PE Ratio stood at $24.09: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 04, 2024, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.33% to $59.76. During the day, the stock rose to $60.26 and sunk to $59.66 before settling in for the price of $59.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KO posted a 52-week range of $51.55-$64.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company of the Consumer Defensive sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.42%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 50.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.33 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.30 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $258.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.72.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 82500 employees. It has generated 519,285 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 115,661. The stock had 12.24 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.91, operating margin was +27.90 and Pretax Margin of +27.28.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry. Coca-Cola Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.63%, in contrast to 71.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 92,028 shares at the rate of 59.06, making the entire transaction reach 5,435,376 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 442,546. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 52,696 for 56.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,002,107. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,272 in total.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.63) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +22.27 while generating a return on equity of 40.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.23% and is forecasted to reach 2.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 50.03% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Coca-Cola Co (KO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.97. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.09, and its Beta score is 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.40.

In the same vein, KO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Coca-Cola Co, KO]. Its last 5-days volume of 12.34 million was inferior to the volume of 14.69 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Coca-Cola Co (KO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.26% that was lower than 14.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.