Compass Inc (COMP) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.93

As on January 04, 2024, Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.52% to $3.47. During the day, the stock rose to $3.56 and sunk to $3.315 before settling in for the price of $3.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COMP posted a 52-week range of $1.82-$5.16.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 72.98%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -53.56%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $419.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $361.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.10.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3191 employees. It has generated 1,885,929 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -188,499. The stock had 74.80 Receivables turnover and 3.61 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.21, operating margin was -8.62 and Pretax Margin of -9.81.

Compass Inc (COMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Compass Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.91%, in contrast to 37.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 14,895,000 shares at the rate of 2.66, making the entire transaction reach 39,620,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 102,470,273. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 24,604 for 2.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 58,843. This particular insider is now the holder of 872,199 in total.

Compass Inc (COMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2023, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -10.00 while generating a return on equity of -88.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Compass Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.95% and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in the upcoming year.

Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Compass Inc (COMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.06. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36.

In the same vein, COMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Compass Inc (COMP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Compass Inc, COMP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.77 million was lower the volume of 4.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Compass Inc (COMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.74% that was higher than 71.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.