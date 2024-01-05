Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) return on Assets touches -61.68: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA) open the trading on January 04, 2024, with great promise as it jumped 10.94% to $0.22. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2241 and sunk to $0.1911 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNXA posted a 52-week range of $0.17-$20.76.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 277.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $0.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4516, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.3870.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 9 employees. It has generated 1,102,533 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,808,647. The stock had 10.14 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -30.23, operating margin was -221.30 and Pretax Margin of -254.74.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Leisure industry. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.40%, in contrast to 0.01% institutional ownership.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -254.74 while generating a return on equity of -363.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 20.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.06. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.08.

In the same vein, CNXA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -43.14.

Technical Analysis of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA)

[Connexa Sports Technologies Inc, CNXA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.0436.

Raw Stochastic average of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 165.55% that was lower than 222.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.